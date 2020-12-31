Challenges of virus shutter Cinema Grill

The Cinema Grill in Fort Wayne's Northwood shopping center has closed for good.

For 22 years, the grill was known for allowing patrons to enjoy dinner and a movie at the same place. But its business model became unstable because of the coronavirus pandemic, its owners said.

“Unfortunately, the restrictions on restaurants still in place combined with the movie studios either delaying numerous releases to later in 2021 or releasing them to streaming platforms directly make our current business model unstable,” a Facebook message posted Tuesday says.

Owner Jody Wiedenhoeft said Wednesday the business tried to adapt to changing conditions throughout 2020.

“We were forced to close right away in March and allowed to open again in June,” he said. “We were open for a couple of weeks ... with throwback movies, but then the cases spiked and attendance went way down.”

The theater closed again before July 4, reopened Labor Day weekend and closed again Oct. 29 when another spike in cases occurred, said Wiedenhoeft, 51, of Woodburn.

He and his wife Lori, 49, thought they could reopen around Christmas. But when the theater couldn't secure “The Croods: A New Age,” and a new Wonder Woman movie went to streaming instead of theaters, “We just decided ... it was time to close.”

Jody Wiedenhoeft said he knew he was going against the grain of the cinema industry as a family-owned, niche business for several years.

He knew he could cope with restaurant restrictions by spacing out seating, but movie studios' decisions to make fewer movies and distribute them differently were impossible to conquer, he said.

“It was a little difficult through our 22 years competing with the megaplexes ... But we focused on the family movies and vintage titles and did well enough,” Wiedenhoeft said.

Only in the beginning did the theater position itself as a discount movie spot; the theater went to offering full-price films in 2010, he said.

Dozens of patrons and former employees have commented with sadness at the news, which the Facebook message noted was announced with “a heavy heart.” Several said they had taken their children to Cinema Grill to see their first movie in a theater, had their first date there, or used the grill as a date-night spot after getting married.

In a typical year, the theater had 50,000 to 60,000 patrons, Wiedenhoeft said, adding that he remains unsure of his future direction.

“We're very thankful for all the loyal customers who supported us over the years,” he said.

