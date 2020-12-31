Holcomb OKs elective surgeries

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending his latest COVID-19 emergency order, but with a difference – hospitals will be allowed to restart non-emergent surgeries.

The order, which would have expired Monday, will continue for another three weeks, the governor said during his weekly virtual news conference updating the state's response to COVID-19.

The new expiration date is Jan. 24.

COVID-19-related conditions at the state's hospitals have eased somewhat, allowing the surgery restriction to lapse temporarily, Holcomb said.

“There is stress and strain there for sure, but it has improved,” Holcomb said of the situation in hospitals.

He said he consulted with hospital associations and individual hospitals in ending the surgery provision and has the ability to reevaluate and reinstate it if conditions change.

Elective surgeries, particularly at the end of the year, are an important revenue source for hospitals as people have surgery before their insurance benefits will again require an out-of-pocket payment in the new year.

Masking and social distancing requirements will remain a part of the order, Holcomb said.

Also new for the state, as a focus of the pandemic shifts to vaccines: The Indiana Department of Health is now developing a dashboard for tracking vaccination statistics.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the new effort, similar to its COVID-19 dashboard, during the news conference, where Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun also briefly spoke and took questions.

“Thousands of Hoosiers are getting their first doses” of the vaccine, Box said, adding that she administered some herself last week to front-line health care workers, the first category of people to receive the shots.

The number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the past week, Box said. But “it's too soon to say we have turned a corner,” she said.

She also said the decline could not be solely attributed to fewer tests being administered around the holidays.

The state health department reported 4,819 new cases and 109 additional confirmed deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide totals to 505,017 and 7,812 confirmed deaths.

The state health department also lists 348 probable deaths of Hoosiers for whom no positive test was available, placing total deaths at 8,160.

In Allen County, another five residents were confirmed to have died and 269 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,782 cases and 488 deaths Wednesday.

Box said a glitch in calculating positivity rates in the state's dashboard had been fixed and a new tallying method is being used. The changes place the actual figures about 2% higher but don't change the overall curve, Box said.

Braun said additional federal COVID-19 relief hecks of $600 for individuals and underage dependents may start to go out this week. The checks will go to individuals earning less than $75,000 and couples earning less than $150,000.

“If you have direct deposit, some should be hitting in the next day or two,” he said, adding that the threshold for federal Paycheck Protection aid is now 300 employees instead of 500. Also passed in the package were additional $300 unemployment benefits, Braun said.

Asked whether he had received a COVID-19 vaccination, Braun said he had not. He said he will wait his turn as the vaccine is distributed according to health and workplace criteria.

