County Council sets organizational meeting

The Allen County Council will meet Thursday for its annual organizational meeting, a news release said this week.

The council will meet at 8 a.m. in the county auditor's office, Suite 102 of the Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St.

During that meeting, council members will elect the board's officers for 2021 and make liaison and board appointments, the release said.

Immediately after that meeting, the council will hold an executive session to discuss personnel issues, specifically a County Council attorney. No final action will be taken with regard to litigation strategy during that executive session, the release said.

Fort Wayne City Council meetings are still on hiatus for at least two more weeks, following the closure of Citizens Square to the public. The building was closed on Nov. 23 and is expected to reopen on Jan. 19.

