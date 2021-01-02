Mayor sees hurdles, hope ahead

With 2020 drawn to a close, Mayor Tom Henry is positive that Fort Wayne's future remains bright, although he acknowledges there are still challenges ahead.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a serious impact on the local economy, closing businesses and putting many residents out of work. That will affect the city's financial stability in the near future, Henry told The Journal Gazette this week.

“Income taxes are paid to us two years in arrears, so we're living off of 2018 money right now,” he said. “So 2022 is when we'll get hit with the 2020 situation.”

But one small silver lining is that officials have advance notice that the city is “going to have significantly less capital than we did before the pandemic,” allowing time to prepare if the need to tighten belts arises, he added.

“We will prepare for that,” Henry said. “Whether we will decrease the amount of money (spent on) public works, or public safety, or parks, we don't know yet.”

Despite the pandemic's economic impact, Henry said he's thankful Fort Wayne and Allen County officials were able to mobilize quickly and develop protocols to deal with the virus early on. He credited some of that to former Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, who retired this fall.

“(McMahan) immediately met with us and she told us this thing was coming. She was tracking it before it got here,” Henry said. “She, as well as others, believed this would hit us hard, and she was right.”

Henry acknowledged that Allen County's COVID-19 cases have “gone up and down with different surges,” but he said he believes the toll would have been significantly worse had Fort Wayne and Allen County not proactively communicated with state health officials.

Although 2020 was probably the most difficult year in recent memory, Henry said there are reasons for optimism in 2021, many of which are projects and initiatives delayed by the pandemic.

Progress on two downtown mixed-use buildings by developer Barrett & Stokely – Riverfront at Promenade Park and the Lofts at Headwaters Park – was slowed because of the pandemic, as was work on the Ashberry Eight development, Henry said.

The Ashberry Eight development faced delays that affected “capital and the health and well-being of individuals involved, both office and construction personnel,” but a groundbreaking ceremony is expected to happen relatively soon, Henry added.

Henry also said he's eager to see engineering work begin on a new roundabout planned for West Main Street, as well as on the project to update the Gov. Samuel Bigger Memorial Bridge on Spy Run Avenue. That bridge will be renamed the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The mayor also applauded the inclusion of the Southeast Strategy Update into the city's comprehensive plan, adding that he is “very excited about that whole new strategy.”

“That document has outlined several pretty aggressive, progressive initiatives and we'll be starting on the first one in 2021,” Henry said. “I'm excited about that. It has real potential.”

The Southeast Strategy Update identifies four major intersections and corridors for investment, with the goal of transforming the surrounding area. The area near the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will be one of the first targeted in 2021, Henry said.

dgong@jg.net