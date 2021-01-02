Midnight twins '21's 1st babies

The first two babies born at one of Parkview Health's Allen County facilities were twins, the hospital network said in a Friday news release.

A pair of boys, Brooks Victor and Levi Henry, were born at midnight and 12:02 a.m., respectively. Brooks weighed 5 pounds, 4.7 ounces at birth. His brother Levi was 5 pounds, 10.7 ounces.

The first child born at a Lutheran Health Network hospital was Octavius, the son of Jimmy and Krystal, at 6:02 a.m. at a Fort Wayne facility, hospital officials said Friday.

To ensure the safety and privacy of the children and their parents, and to remain consistent with ongoing guidance from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, no additional information was provided.

dgong@jg.net