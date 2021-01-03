5,429 in state test positive

COVID-19 continues to sicken and kill Hoosiers in the new year.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Saturday that 5,429 more residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing to 523,090 the number of Hoosiers now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

The state's coronavirus death count stands at 8,055, an increase of 39. Another 355 deaths are classified as probably due to the coronavirus based on clinical diagnoses, but no test result is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data reach state officials.

In Allen County, an additional 262 residents have tested positive, bringing the total to 28,541, the Allen County Department of Health said Saturday. The Allen County case count now includes 8,651 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

The average age of Allen County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 42, according to county data.

No new local deaths were reported Saturday. The county's death toll remains at 493.

The average age of Allen County residents who have died from the coronavirus is 78, according to county data.

As of Saturday, 2,660,696 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,649,964 on Friday. A total of 5,769,273 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state health department since Feb. 26, state health officials said.

To find testing sites around the state, go online to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

sslater@jg.net