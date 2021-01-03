Electric Works excites shoppers, vendors

Now that the $280 million Electric Works project is becoming a reality, some Saturday shoppers and vendors at the YLNI Winter Farmers Market shared their wish lists for what will be included in the new public market and food hall expected to open in fall 2022.

Their ideas mirror what developers already have in mind.

Jeff Mayes has visited farmers markets in several cities, including Detroit and Cleveland.

His list of must-haves includes produce, meat, cheese, soaps, jewelry, plants and lawn ornaments. Mayes would also like to see booths that specialize in spices and nuts.

“We’ve probably bought all those things at one time or another,” the 56-year-old said, referring to his wife, Angela Mayes, 59.

On Saturday, the couple bought wine, honey, fresh mushrooms, bacon, cheese, a loaf of bread and jewelry.

The Michigan natives moved here last month for work. Their farmers market preferences include free, accessible parking.

“It would be nice if it was closed in the winter and open in the summer,” Jeff Mayes added.

Tori McGairk moved to Fort Wayne five years ago to study architectural engineering at what was then IPFW. She was excited about the upcoming year-round market.

“Wow, there’s so many things” that should be included, she said. “I think any good farmers market has diversity. It’s nice to have natural products like deodorant.”

McGairk, 25, would like to see unique, hand-made crafts for sale, too.

“Sugar,” she added. “Who doesn’t like sweets? That’s the first thing I scout out when I get to a farmers market – the baked goods.”

Dylan Westrick, a Navy veteran living in Defiance, Ohio, was at the market selling honey produced on his property, Battle Clay Farm. His wish list for Electric Works is shaped by his experience as a vendor.

“Definitely a lot of local businesses, a variety of different foods and crafts,” the 31-year-old said. “But, mostly, supporting small, local businesses.”

Westrick, who is in his third year of selling honey, said he’s had some unpleasant dealings with farmers market organizers who, he believes, were more interested in making a profit than helping businesses grow.

“Nonprofit would be a big thing,” he said.

Bella Grey, Westrick’s girlfriend and marketing assistant, also offered a suggestion.

“Hot food trucks on the weekends,” she said. “I think it draws people in.”

Cheryl Pulver, who lives in Leo-Cedarville, was also thinking about creating a farmers market that would attract a crowd.

The 50-year-old teacher, who was shopping with a friend, suggested inviting elementary school choirs and middle school bands to perform in the new market. Parents and grandparents would be sure to attend.

Pulver, who bought bread and pastries, would also like to see an area set aside for yoga classes.

“That would be a new draw to bring in different kinds of people,” she said.

After her friend, Peggy Wheeler of Charleston, South Carolina, suggested pottery, Pulver seconded the idea. “It would be cool to see someone doing it, doing pottery or a painting,” Pulver said.

Sheryl Hollister, co-owner of Rusty Cat Creations, suggested fresh flowers, prepared food and tables to eat at. The 61-year-old Ossian woman would also like regular bathrooms on-site instead of portable toilets.

RTM Ventures, the partnership developing the former General Electric campus, has allotted 37,000 square feet on the first floors of buildings 20 and 22 for the public market and food hall.

Jeff Kingsbury, one of the partners, said the wish lists shared Saturday are aligned with the developers’ plans.

Their vision for Electric Works is a mixed-use innovation district with office, education, research, retail and community areas including the Do it Best headquarters, a public market and food hall, flexible innovation space for growing companies, a Parkview health clinic and indoor and outdoor public space.

Plans for the public market and food hall call for varied vendors, with some smaller ones allowed to commit to just one or two days a week, tables and chairs, prepared food and space for food trucks just outside. In warm weather, garage-style doors will be rolled up to allow the public market to spill outside, Kingsbury said.

A space on the adjoining courtyard will be perfect for yoga classes, choir and band performances, he said.

A nonprofit has been formed to oversee the market and food hall. The developers are working with consultants specializing in public markets and want to attract quality vendors offering quality products and services, Kingsbury said. The right vendors will also be committed to the community.

“We’re learning from the best nationally,” he said. “What we’re really trying to do is create a way for (regional) food entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.”

