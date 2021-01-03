Fatal crash raises questions of safety

Every time I take my car through the interchange from Fort Wayne's Coliseum Boulevard South to East Washington Boulevard, my heart jumps into my throat.

The exit from Coliseum comes up fast, without much advance warning and once drivers reach East Washington, the ramp ends fairly abruptly. Every time I use it, I worry that any collision there could have disastrous consequences.

Early on Dec. 22, disaster struck. Around 7:10 a.m., city police responded to the area and found a car pinned under a semi. The driver, Ricardo B. Araujo, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that as Araujo was coming down the ramp from Coliseum onto westbound Washington, he encountered the truck turning onto the road from a side street. Police believe Araujo didn't see the truck.

Is there anything that can be done to improve that intersection? Officials with the city and the Indiana Department of Transportation say there aren't any immediate plans to do so, but the issue may be explored in the future. The area will be discussed at a feasibility meeting this month, Kyle Winling, Fort Wayne traffic engineer, said in an email.

INDOT, which has jurisdiction over the interchange, has no currently funded projects to address the site, spokesman Hunter Petroviak said in an email last week. The intersection was built in 1953 to design standards used when U.S. 30 was routed along what is now State Road 930, he added, and traffic patterns “have changed significantly in the interchange's history,” caused by the completion of I-469 and the extension of Maplecrest Road from Lake Avenue to State Road 930.

“In addition to maintenance, several modifications have been made to the interchange over the years including northeast ramp improvements in 1992, and the removal of the southeast loop ramp and installation of a traffic signal in 2008,” Petroviak said. “While there are no planned improvements at this time, INDOT is always evaluating the condition and performance of its assets to determine when improvements are required.”

Shoulder closures along I-69 ongoing

Drivers using the north- and southbound lanes of I-69 between Waterloo and Ashley in DeKalb County should remain aware of ongoing shoulder closures until the end of the month.

The shoulders are closed to accommodate work related to temperature sensors in the road and crews will work daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Work began on Dec. 16 and is expected to be completed on Jan. 29.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Reader Question

Q. I live southwest and travel through the intersection of U.S. 24, Ellison Road to the south and Coventry Lane to the north daily. I have seen numerous pedestrians perilously trying to cross 24. There are several hotels to the south and numerous dining establishments to the north in the Village of Coventry. Why is there no dedicated pedestrian crosswalk? It surely would be advisable and advantageous to all parties. – Tom N.

A. U.S. 24 is an INDOT-controlled road, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said. However, the city can suggest the agency add pedestrian infrastructure to its planning.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area and answers selected questions from readers. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.