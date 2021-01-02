Rain, snow or both: Icy blast ushers in new year

Freezing rain made for a slippery New Year's Day in Allen County, prompting the local Homeland Security office to issue a travel advisory early Friday.

The advisory was issued shortly before 9 a.m., with officials noting hazardous conditions caused by the freezing rain. The agency advised residents to use caution when traveling on area roads and to avoid travel altogether when possible.

At 2 p.m., Allen County Homeland Security updated its advisory, but still urged residents to be careful throughout the afternoon and evening.

“Treated roads have greatly improved, but there are still plenty of slick spots,” the agency said in a post to the Allen County INfo Facebook page. “Untreated side roads and feeder streets are still ice-covered and slick.”

The rain and ice did not appear to have a significant impact on service from Indiana Michigan Power. The utility's outage map showed about 6,900 outages throughout the service area, few of which were in Fort Wayne or Allen County.

Between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of rain was forecast for Friday night, according to the National Weather Service website. The rain was not expected to continue during the day today. However, there is a 90% chance of snow tonight, with between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation possible.

The area is still in for cold temperatures, the National Weather Service says, with a high of 36 and a low of 31 tonight. Sunday's high is forecast at 37, with a low of 26.

dgong@jg.net