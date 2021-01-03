Tax credit program gets renewed

An economic development incentive that has played a pivotal role in downtown Fort Wayne's renaissance will continue through 2025 as part of the federal pandemic relief package.

The New Markets Tax Credit was renewed last week at $5 billion a year. Proponents of the program estimate the $25 billion total will propel 690 manufacturing expansions and industrial projects; 275 mixed-use projects combining housing and commercial components; 255 new or improved health clinics, hospitals and medical offices; and 775 investments in daycare centers and other community facilities.

The New Markets Tax Credit Coalition, a Washington-based lobbying organization, also said the New Markets extension will generate an estimated 590,000 jobs nationwide.

Since it was created, the New Markets Tax Credit has financed more than 6,500 projects and created more than 1 million jobs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the coalition said.

Local economic development officials said the tax break could play a meaningful role in future Fort Wayne development by closing funding gaps keeping projects from moving forward.

“There's definitely people who are looking to invest here, and that (incentive) would play a role in getting the projects done,” said John Urbahns, chairman of the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Committee.

Urbahns, who is also Greater Fort Wayne's president and CEO, called the program's extension “a good opportunity.”

Significant projects

New Markets Tax Credits were created in 2000 to spur commercial investment in low-income neighborhoods.

The incentives have already contributed to several significant local projects, including: the $280 million Electric Works redevelopment, construction of the $100 million Ash Skyline Plaza residential and retail tower, the $34 million redevelopment of The Landing, construction of the recently completed $23 million Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, the $15 million expansion of the Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities, and construction of the Boys & Girls Clubs' $9 million facility.

Sharon Feasel, director of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, said the tax credits aren't meant for small projects. The projects need to be about $6 million or more to attract investor interest.

Mixed-use projects are well-suited for New Markets Tax Credits, Feasel said. Projects that are more than 20% housing qualify for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit instead, she said.

The Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund is one of numerous organizations nationwide that have been created to qualify as a conduit for New Markets Tax Credits.

The organizations vie for a limited pool of tax credit awards from the Treasury Department.

The funding works like this: Community development entities such as the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund sell the tax credits to investors who can then get a credit against their federal income taxes. The fund, which is operated by representatives from the public and private sectors, then uses proceeds of the sale to help finance eligible commercial projects.

Recipients, such as the Electric Works development team, sell the tax credits to investors who can then get a credit against their federal income taxes. The standard rate is about 20 cents on the dollar, making $1 million in New Markets Tax Credits worth about $200,000 to developers. Proceeds from the sale become part of the project's funding package.

“We expect competition to earn an allocation award to remain stiff,” Feasel said in an email. “In the past, only about a third of the applicants receive an award each year.”

The federal program's guidelines say local officials would be shut out of future allotments if they haven't met a deadline to use at least 80% of New Markets Tax Credits already received.

Fort Wayne's fund has received increasingly larger allocations: $15 million in 2008, $33 million in 2013 and $55 million in 2018.

“It tells me that what we're doing with the funds sets well” with officials who evaluate the applications, Urbahns said.

The local fund has used all of its most recent allocation, Urbahns said, which might increase the fund's chances of receiving a fourth round.

Regional benefits

Harrison Square, which includes Parkview Field, is widely credited with sparking downtown's revival. New Markets Tax Credits were instrumental in completing the financial package for The Harrison, the $17.5 million mixed-use building next to the ballpark.

That project – which includes office, retail, residential and parking spaces – was dragged across the finish line during a recession, Urbahns said.

After fans began streaming into the ballpark, investors saw opportunities to open new restaurants, retail shops, office buildings, apartments and condos.

Those investments – made without New Markets' help – include the Anthony Wayne Building condos, Cityscape Flats, Superior Lofts, Skyline Tower and the new Shindigz headquarters. The city also has invested in riverfront development, including Promenade Park.

Projects in the pipeline include The Lofts at Headwaters Park, Riverfront at Promenade Park and riverfront development Phases II and III.

Feasel said the five-year program extension will create five more opportunities for the local community development entity to earn another tax credits allocation.

Downtown isn't the only part of Fort Wayne that could benefit.

“Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund is very interested in helping eligible projects in southeast Fort Wayne, and all across the historic industrial core of our city,” Feasel said. “We actively seek to begin discussions regarding the use of (New Markets Tax Credits) early in a project's development planning.”

Bob Rapoza, the coalition's spokesman, said the economic development incentive has exceeded expectations nationwide.

“No other federal tax incentive is generally available to economically distressed rural and urban communities to promote economic revitalization,” he said in a statement. “All (New Markets Tax Credit) financing goes to low-income areas, and 80% goes to the poorest communities in America, far exceeding statutory requirements.”

Potential benefits extend throughout northeast Indiana, Feasel said.

“Because Fort Wayne New Markets is a regional entity, it actually means we could help fill financial gaps in projects around the area,” she said.

Previous recipients also include Angola's Vestil Manufacturing, which embarked on a $15 million expansion project in 2017, Urbahns said.

The Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Committee has already submitted its application for the tax credit allocations that will be made in 2021.

sslater@jg.net