Historic downtown home built in 1893 sold

An historic Fort Wayne house that has held a funeral home from 1926 until several years ago has been sold to a real estate group planning an events center.

The approximately 128-year-old former Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home at 420 W. Wayne St. in the West Central Neighborhood changed hands last month. The buyer is RGS Real Estate, which lists an Indianapolis address.

Carlene Gray of Fort Wayne, representing Belle Castle Enterprise, which plans to rehabilitate the property, said the 15,000-square-foot building was built for Robert Clarke Bell, an attorney and Democratic state senator.

He commissioned the Richardsonian Romanesque home around 1893, she said.

The architects were Wing & Mahurin of Fort Wayne, who also designed the Bass Mansion, now known as Brookside, on the University of Saint Francis campus. The building that now houses The History Center, formerly Fort Wayne's city hall, is also credited to them.

The home is ornate inside and out, Gray said – with interior parquet floors, carved maple, tile fireplace surrounds and fanciful gargoyles and arches on the exterior.

"Just to spend time in a building like that is incredible," Gray said.

The plan is to use the building for weddings, bridal parties, birthdays, anniversaries and corporate events, she said,

"No funerals," said Gray, laughing.

