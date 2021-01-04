The Journal Gazette
 
    Library to name executive director Thursday

    ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Public Library is poised to name a new executive director Thursday.

    The library's board of trustees this afternoon announced a special meeting for 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be conducted virtually and live-streamed via YouTube. The livestream link is https://youtu.be/TN4iVH-jpKM.

    The library is replacing Greta Southard, former executive director, who left suddenly in August after controversy over the discarding of library materials and other issues.

    The board conducted a nationwide search and earlier announced it had whittled prospects down to four candidates who were interviewed in December.

    rsalter@jg.net

