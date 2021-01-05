2nd vaccine doses underway

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered Monday to some Parkview Health employees, and more doses should be given to other area health care providers this week.

Some of the group of Parkview Heath workers who received the vaccine Dec. 14 received their second dose, which will confer immunity to the novel coronavirus, said Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman.

The two vaccines approved for emergency use, from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, require two doses spaced 21 days apart. Immunity is believed to start seven days after the second shot for the Pfizer vaccine and 14 days after Moderna's second shot.

The duration of immunity is unknown, but experts believe it might last years.

Parkview workers were the first in Indiana to get the vaccine, with a group of Lutheran Health Network workers receiving their first dose beginning about Dec. 17. Those workers also will be due a second shot this week.

The approved vaccines are reported more than 90% effective in preventing infection, when two shots are given.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported on its new vaccine dashboard that 75,842 Hoosiers received their first vaccine dose between Dec. 14 and 29. That includes 5,463 people in Allen County.

That number is the largest county number outside Marion and Hamilton counties.

In other northeast Indiana counties, 3,389 vaccines were administered. The largest number of vaccines, 646, were given in Kosciusko County. LaGrange County reported the lowest number: 181.

The health department has a tiered system for providing vaccines, with those in health care whose work puts them in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or virus-contaminated material at the top. This group includes those who work in long-term care.

According to state health department statistics, those between the ages of 30 and 59 have received the bulk of vaccines. The 30 to 39 group received 22.9% of the vaccinations, while the 40 to 49 group received 22.7% and the 50 to 59 group 22.2%.

Those 60 to 69 received 14.9% and those under age 30 were 14.7%. Those 60 and older received 17.6%. Older people in long-term care living facilities are scheduled for upcoming vaccinations.

Most vaccine recipients – about two-thirds statewide – are female.

In Allen County, 245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. No new deaths were reported to add to the 493 previously disclosed.

State officials Monday reported 3,630 new cases and 39 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 529,688 confirmed cases and 8,150 deaths, plus 364 probable deaths based on symptoms but without a positive test result.

The state's positivity slipped to 15.3% but remained above the seven-day 15% positivity status that places a county or a state into the red zone, or most serious zone in the state's color-coded system.

Allen County's positivity stood at 13.6%, allowing the county to remain in orange status, the second-highest category and one that allowed county health officials to downgrade some restrictions Thursday.

