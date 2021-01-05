New jobs in county up 1,850 last year

Allen County added more than 1,850 new jobs last year, making it one of the fastest-growing communities in the region, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. said Monday in a news release.

“I am continually amazed by the way this community works together,” CEO John Urbahns said in a statement. “In a year that was difficult for so many, it's been inspiring to see the people and businesses of Allen County take care of each other. The work done across the community – this year and in previous years – gives us the momentum to keep moving forward and building an even stronger Allen County for everyone.”

The county's total population also increased by 4,137 in 2019, the news release said, which means Allen County's growth is the third-fastest in the Great Lakes region.

Companies assisted by Greater Fort Wayne invested more than $169 million in the county last year. In addition to more than 1,850 new jobs, commitments included 20 business expansions and relocations, and more than $69 million in new annual payroll, the news release said.

Of those 20 deals, 12 involved companies new to Allen County, Greater Fort Wayne said. Eight expanded existing local operations.

Allen County also issued more than $1 billion in building permits in 2020, the fourth year in a row that has happened.

“Despite the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen County has shown resilience in 2020 with another year of building permit values exceeding $1 billion,” the Allen County Commissioners said in a statement.

“Additionally, our efforts through our land banking program to create new sites in the market have been vital to strengthening our competitive position and attracting new investments to our community,” the statement said. “With these solid gains occurring in a challenging year, we look forward to continued success ahead.”

Major quality-of-place projects contributed to Fort Wayne being named the 2020 Indiana Community of the Year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, officials said. The projects highlighted by Greater Fort Wayne include Electric Works, The Bradley downtown boutique hotel, riverfront development, The Landing and improvements throughout East Allen County.

“Even through the challenges of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our community came together to ensure job growth and retention would continue,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “We had a productive year of new economic development projects to benefit Fort Wayne and Allen County. I'm encouraged that we're positioned for a successful future.”

