11-year-old boy dies after cancer battle

Kyler Drenning was determined to kick cancer's butt.

Hundreds of people supported the Fort Wayne boy's nearly lifelong fight, which included treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital about 18 months ago.

That support – prayers, financial donations, meal trains, a surprise 11th birthday parade two months ago – turned to mourning Tuesday with an announcement from Kyler's parents that he died at 8:45 a.m.

“He had a long rough battle with cancer but now he is finally free to run and play with loved ones and friends that have (passed) before him,” father Ryan Drenning posted on the private Facebook group, Kyler's ride.

Condolences from many of the group's 804 members soon followed.

Ryan and Kelly Drenning knew their time with Kyler was limited as vehicles – including a church bus, police cars and low riders – paraded past their home days before his 11th birthday in November.

Since Kyler was told he had a brain tumor at age 4, he received treatment from places including Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

But the radiation, chemotherapy and brain surgeries weren't enough.

The Drennings were told months before his birthday that Kyler likely had six months to a year to live, Ryan Drenning said in November.

By then, Kyler had stopped receiving treatment.

On Christmas Eve, Ryan and Kelly Drenning encouraged Kyler's Facebook followers to spend extra time tucking their children into bed and to tell their children what they mean to them.

“Most of all never ever take your children for granted, they are gift from God to be treasured for however long you are given to be with them,” the Drennings wrote. They also shared a photo of Kyler tucked in bed, presumably sleeping, with a stuffed rhinoceros in the crook of an arm.

“Kyler,” they continued, “daddy and mommy love you so much we have been given the best gift in the world to be your parents.”

