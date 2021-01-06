Hoosier politicians condemn violence in Washington D.C.

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers reacted quickly and emotionally to seeing the U.S. Capitol under siege Wednesday – all condemning the violence seen at a protest turned riot.

“It's both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law. I unequivocally condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol that we are now witnessing,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Passion, patriotism and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek to honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable.”

Third District GOP Congressman Jim Banks – who said he would object to certifying the election results – issued a statement saying “Peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American. Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

U.S. Sen. Todd Young tweeted that “In America we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation. This is not a peaceful protest – it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop.”

That came after he clashed with protesters earlier in the day – visibly frustrated in a video posted online and saying repeatedly “the law matters.”

Young announced he would vote to certify the presidential election results.

The state's other senator, Mike Braun, tweeted that “what we're seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable.”

That came almost four hours after he posted a picture of himself signing an objection to Arizona's electors.

Braun later said that in light of the violence he would stand down from planned objections to Biden's win.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody said he would pray for everyone because “the entire Indiana Republican Party – whether it was through their silence or their pledge to overturn the election results – just participated in one of the most un-American acts in our nation's history.

“I don't know how any one of them ever again goes into a classroom or visits with a group of young Hoosiers to encourage civic participation and patriotism with a straight face. Every Republican who went 'all in' for Trump during these last four years, either out of cowardice or political expediency, shoulders responsibility today – plain and simple.”

Mike Neal, a Hoosier politico and former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, even criticized President Trump's video that he released trying to qSenuell dissension.

“You made this more about the election than about the felons who stormed the capitol,” Neal said. “This was not the message that was needed.”

Former Indiana senator Joe Donnelly said, “I am praying for the safety of all the people who work in the Capitol, the Senate and House members, and the police who are working to protect them. The thugs who have stormed the Capitol grounds are terrorists attacking our Country.”

