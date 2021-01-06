Several protest rules by Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS – About 20 citizens protested the governor's unilateral directives Tuesday as an Elkhart County Republican seeks to terminate the public health emergency invoked since March by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“One person shouldn't be making the decisions for 6.7 million people,” said Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian who ran unsuccessfully for governor in November.

He said the issue isn't about whether people like the orders or not – it's about a fair process allowing all elected legislators to have a say during the nearly year-long pandemic.

The gathering occurred on the second day of the legislative session. Rep Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, filed a resolution to end the public health emergency in November but no action was taken on Organization Day.

State law says the Indiana General Assembly can terminate a disaster emergency at any time. But lawmakers haven't been in session until now to act.

Nisly's resolution was assigned to the House Rules Committee by the House Speaker Todd Huston. While that committee is often the place where controversial legislation is sent to die, it also generally handles all legislative procedures.

Huston said the committee's chairman and its members will decide what the best choice is for the state.

Interestingly, both House and Senate GOP legislators have filed legislation that would require legislative input during extended public health emergencies in the future. Essentially, they would require the governor to call a special session. But it is unclear if a yes-or-no vote on the emergency will be required.

