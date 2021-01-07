Protesters decry election results

Just hours before demonstrators in Washington, D.C., breached the halls of Congress, several dozen supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday outside the Allen County Courthouse to protest efforts to certify the 2020 presidential election.

The outrage and disbelief over an election the protesters deemed stolen was palpable among the demonstrators as a blustery January breeze caused several American and pro-Trump flags to flutter.

Remarks by three speakers were punctuated at times by words from a counter demonstrator with a megaphone, joined by one man carrying a Black Lives Matter flag at Clinton and Main streets.

About 50 to 60 pro-Trump protesters were gathered for Wednesday's demonstration.

The speakers included Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp; Graham Renbarger; and local Tea Party activist and Air Force veteran Emery McClendon.

In an email Wednesday evening, Renbarger said he was speaking as a “free citizen” and his views don't represent those of his employer.

Throughout the hour, the two counter-demonstrators were often drowned out by chants of “U.S.A.” and “Stop The Steal” from the largely maskless crowd.

All of Wednesday's speakers cast the election fight as a war between good and evil.

Renbarger began his remarks by quoting Edmund Burke and asking the crowd whether they planned to “sit around and do nothing.”

“It all starts at communities like these, humbling ourselves before God and realizing we can't do this alone,” Renbarger said.

“It takes prayers, guys, bending the knee before Almighty God and asking him for forgiveness and that ... our children be spared the trials ahead.”

Renbarger encouraged those assembled to reach out to Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., to request he support the objection raised by other senators, including Young's fellow Hoosier, Sen. Mike Braun.

Renbarger said, “Ask him (Young) to stop the steal, restore integrity in our elections, or we will never have a true election again.”

Young issued a statement Wednesday saying, “The people voted and the Electoral College voted. Congress must fulfill its role in turn.”

Arp spoke for 13 minutes, lamenting what he described as the loss of “the desire to be free and independent.”

“They're telling us you just got to accept it,” he said. “You know what, they didn't accept it for four years and we're going to be just as loud, if we're stuck with this crap sandwich for the next four years.”

The rally concluded with a rendition of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” followed by a short walk around the Courthouse.

As the group circled the building, the counter-protester's chants could still be heard. “No Trump, no KKK, no racist U.S.A.,” she said.

