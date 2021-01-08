Library announces new director

The Allen County Public Library's new executive director comes from a leadership role at a Paducah, Kentucky, public library.

The local library's board of trustees Thursday afternoon voted 5-0 to hire Susan Baier, director of Paducah's McCracken County Public Library. The decision came during a virtual special meeting.

Baier will replace Greta Southard, the former Allen County library executive director, who resigned suddenly in August without explanation. Her five-year tenure was marked by controversy over the discarding of library materials and other issues.

The board conducted a nationwide search and earlier announced it had whittled prospects down to four candidates who were interviewed in December.

Board President Ben Eisbart, who chaired the search committee, said Baier – pronounced like “buyer” – has a breadth of experience in program development and community relations.

“We think we have an individual here who can take us to next level, building upon the history of the last 125 years,” he said.

“Having chaired the Search Committee, I can attest to the rigor of the selection process. ... I can assure our patrons that the board did not settle for an OK candidate. Our community treasure warrants much better ... and that is what we have in Susan,” Eisbart said.

The board did not disclose Baier's salary. Southard's 2019 salary was $157,512, according to the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units, a state internet portal providing financial information filed by public agencies.

Baier's previous library developed programs to support community initiatives in workforce and economic development, STEM education and health and wellness, her biographical summary says. In April, the library went fine-free.

Baier was involved in several community organizations, including Paducah's Rotary Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also chairs the Kentucky Library Association's advocacy committee. Before working in Kentucky, Baier worked in administrative capacities with the Los Angeles County Public Library and the Santa Clara City Library in California.

Baier will assume her role with the local library system on or before March 1.

Baier did not attend Thursday's virtual meeting and was not made available for telephone or virtual interviews. However, in a statement, she said coming to lead the local library “is the honor of a lifetime.” She is eager to meet the communities, people and partners that make the library “special,” her statement continues.

“I was drawn to the opportunity because of the Library's excellent reputation and the vibrancy of Fort Wayne and Allen County. ... As I progressed through the interview process and met the Board of Trustees and the staff, I became even further convinced that ACPL truly was exceptional.

“I'm thrilled to join this dynamic team ... and deliver the absolute best in library services to our patrons,” the statement said.

Other top candidates were Ann Hammond, executive director of Sonoma County Public Library in California; Bob Pasicznyuk, executive director of Douglas County libraries in the Denver metropolitan area; and Kristen Shelley, director of the East Lansing Public Library in Michigan.

rsalter@jg.net