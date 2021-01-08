Local leaders lament 'deplorable' day in DC

Several Fort Wayne and Allen County political leaders on Thursday condemned the chaos that enveloped Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the day before.

“Obviously what happened was deplorable, and not only was it a threat to democracy, but it dramatically undercut (President Donald Trump's) tenure in office,” said Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County GOP. “Instead of being remembered for his accomplishments, he will now be remembered as someone who allegedly incited violence and civil disobedience to occur.”

The comments from Shine and others locally were similar to concerns being voiced in communities nationwide.

Wednesday afternoon, thousands of the president's supporters stormed the Capitol, overwhelming security and causing lawmakers to be evacuated. It took several hours for law enforcement to clear the building.

“We are at a very dangerous precipice here,” said Misti Meehan, chairwoman of the Allen County Democratic Party. “We had our Capitol invaded by domestic terrorists, while (Congress) was in session trying to close out this election.”

Shine described the riot as “the greatest assault on democracy the country has had in its history” and said he does not believe the chaos is representative of the Republican Party. Shine also said he “would reject someone who calls themselves a Republican, who engaged in the destruction of the Capitol.”

However, Shine praised a group of Allen County residents who traveled to Washington to support Trump, adding that no one from that group participated in the attack. He also praised Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the election results.

“He did not capitulate to the intense pressure of the president to do something that he, Mike Pence, thought was unprincipled,” Shine said. “The vice president put principle over personality.”

City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he is “absolutely appalled that President Trump incited an insurrection.” He and Meehan both noted how different the police response was Wednesday from that during Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.

“You'd think they would have known in advance, because these guys in Michigan stormed a statehouse. What makes you think they wouldn't do that in Washington?” Hines said. “They lingered on the steps for a long time before they broke into the Capitol.”

Meehan noted that the Hotel Harrington, which had become a popular hangout for the self-described western chauvinist Proud Boys, saw the danger ahead of time and closed the facility to all but long-term residents.

“If the hotel knew, how did (law enforcement) not know?” she asked. “The (Capitol) steps should have looked the way it did for BLM. That would have been appropriate.”

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said he and the two other commissioners – Therese Brown and Rich Beck – were “disappointed to see such civil unrest in Washington.” But Peters said he thinks the country is strong and principled enough “that we're going to emerge bigger and better.”

Locally, Peters acknowledged that some believe the 2020 election was stolen, but he said he thinks most Hoosiers – Allen County residents in particular – have risen above the kind of activity seen in Washington.

To heal Americans' political divides, Shine said, it's important to have respect for others' opinions and beliefs and to challenge each other through civil means and debate, not verbal abuse or physical violence.

“Had Washington mirrored what happened in Fort Wayne, there wouldn't have been this tremendous outcry,” he said, referring to a peaceful Stop the Steal rally outside the Allen County Courthouse at noon Wednesday.

Hines said he prays the country can survive “the next few days and beyond” without further violence. The nation, Hines said, needs some kind of recovery period.

“Hopefully, Jan. 20 will start that period,” he said.

