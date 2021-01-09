Gladieux pays $55,000 to settle suit over teen

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has paid a $55,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by the parents of a teenage festival volunteer he allegedly had an altercation with in the summer of 2019.

The Allen County Council reluctantly agreed to the settlement amount in September after attorneys told members litigating the case could cost up to $500,000, including legal fees.

As they voted in favor of the payment, County Council members requested the sheriff consider paying the settlement cost out of his own pocket.

Gladieux agreed. Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters on Friday confirmed the sheriff had paid the settlement amount.

Through the end of 2020, the county spent about $66,875 in legal fees related to the case, figures from the Allen County Auditor's office show.

The incident in question occurred during the Three Rivers Festival in downtown Fort Wayne in July 2019. Gladieux was approached by a 15-year-old festival volunteer after being seen exiting a series of portable toilets that had been closed.

In the ensuing altercation, Gladieux is accused of pushing the teenager to the ground, where he suffered injuries to his back and side. The boy's parents, Brad and Erin Bullerman, sued the sheriff in February.

Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery, but the charge was dropped after the sheriff completed a pretrial diversion program with the Allen County prosecutor's office, which included a public apology, anger and alcohol management programs and a $334 fine.

Gladieux did not admit guilt and maintains he did not commit battery.

