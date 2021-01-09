Methodist pastors apologize for silence

Seventy Methodist pastors in Indiana signed a letter saying they are sorry they've not been more outspoken about the truth and do not intend to remain silent any longer in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week.

Blaming the acts of violence at the Capitol building on white supremacy and Christian nationalism, the pastors said they “too easily recall moments when we stood by silently as violent rhetoric was espoused, as lies were perpetuated, as hatred was stoked,” the joint letter said.

“We must not any longer aid and abet the toxic tempers of our time. We repent of our silence and renew our commitments to justice and building an anti-racist Church and world,” the letter continued.

Glenn Knepp, pastor at Ford Street Church in Lapel, said the letter did not represent the entire United Methodist Church clergy in Indiana or the nation.

“We are not speaking for everybody,” Knepp said. “We serve not just our churches, but the communities we are in.”

Knepp said the challenge that the 70 pastors felt was listening and ministering to people, “trying to show mercy and help people feel loved but what was said in our presence was violent or untrue and what we really repent of is we didn't more forcefully point out the untruth or the racism.”

Local Methodist pastor Melissa Fisher, lead pastor at Faith United Methodist Church on East DeWald Street, said her church was at the forefront of anti-racist theology and the church was focused on a multiculturally inclusive ministry.

Fisher actively organized Black Lives Matter events at the Allen County Courthouse last summer but never resorted to violence. She was also a Democratic candidate for the Allen County Council last November but didn't win a seat.

“I would welcome a (President Donald) Trump supporter. I don't care. My call is to love people. And I am not going to do anything outside of my call, which is to love people. I'm first called by Jesus Christ and (then) to serve and love people as an ordained minister in the UMC,” Fisher said.

As to the rampage on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the letter referred to the events as “a domestic terror attack instigated by our American political leaders and the President of the United States.”

Fisher said she condemns “all forms of hate and I condemn what went on in the Capitol. My heart breaks for all who were involved in this show of hatred and intolerance.

“I pray that our country can get to a place of repentance and truth and begin to heal and love one another.”

