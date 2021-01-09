Peters sworn in for 4th time

Allen Superior Judge Craig Bobay said it was his honor Friday to administer the oath of office to County Commissioner Nelson Peters.

Standing in the meeting chamber in the basement of Citizens Square, Peters raised his right hand and took his fourth oath of office as a county commissioner, pledging to uphold the U.S. Constitution and Indiana's.

The Constitution, Bobay said, requires those in public service “to conduct ourselves in accordance with the rule of law.”

“I took my oath of office after my November election about three weeks ago, but the events that transpired in our nation in the last few days cause us to pause and reflect on what you are about to say and do,” Bobay said.

Peters first took office in January 2005 and was reelected to another four-year term in November.

The commissioners on Friday elected Rich Beck to serve as president for 2021. Peters, who was president in 2020, was elected vice president.

Commissioner Therese Brown was selected as the board's secretary.

In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved a 15-year agreement with the city of Fort Wayne to allow the city police department to use the Allen County Sheriff's Department's regional training facility on Adams Center Road.

Specifically, the Fort Wayne Police Department wants to use the facility's rifle range as its primary location for live range fire practice.

The city will pay rent of $100 per day to use the facility, in addition to a payment of $150,000 to help the county pay for upgrades to the building.

