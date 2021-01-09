Seniors sign up to get vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers flocked to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine Friday – with more than 53,000 reserving an appointment for the vaccine as of 4 p.m.

It was the first day of general public signup – starting with Hoosiers age 80 and up. Previously the vaccine was available to front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

The online system went live just before 9 a.m. and was briefly overwhelmed, along with the 2-1-1 assistance line. But it was quickly fixed, and Hoosiers continued to schedule appointments for the next week.

Earlier this week Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state would start vaccinating Indiana's oldest and most vulnerable citizens – starting with those in their 80s. Once saturated, those in their 70s and then 60s will be allowed to signup. Vaccinations are voluntary and free.

Individuals age 80 and older account for less than 4% of the state's population but represent more than 19% of the hospitalizations and more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Those 60 and up – about 1.5 million Hoosiers – account for 93% of the state's COVID-19 deaths and 64% of those hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

Hoosiers can continue to register at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Individuals may encounter wait times due to a high volume of interest. The registration system was designed to put visitors into a holding queue when volume is high. The Indiana State Department of Health encourages eligible Hoosiers to be patient or to check back later in the day.

Also Friday, the state reported 6,199 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths. So far, 8,521 Hoosiers have died from the virus and the state positivity rate continues to grow after a dip before Christmas.

