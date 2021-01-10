COVID-19 steps limiting flu

This flu season may go down as the flu season that wasn't.

The typical infectious influenza scourge that peaks in the fall and winter has been virtually silent, health officials say – mostly because precautions to suppress the novel coronavirus are also helping squelch the flu.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said the coronavirus is more contagious than influenza, though both are spread through respiratory droplets.

But, if people are doing things to prevent the spread of the virus – washing hands, staying home when sick, keeping a safe distance from people outside their households and wearing a mask in public – “then it's reasonable we would see cases of respiratory viruses like the flu impacted as well,” he said.

Dr. R. Scott Stienecker, a Fort Wayne infectious disease specialist affiliated with Parkview Health, has a picture that shows just that.

It's a graph that charts the prevalence of several non-COVID-19 respiratory viruses, including two strains of flu, during the last two years.

Around March last year, when the first preventive restrictions were put in place, lines for both influenza A and influenza B “fell off a cliff,” he said.

Then, around October, when some people were easing up on precautions, the flu lines began an upward trend – although the levels were well below what might be expected as indications of a typical flu season.

Some of the trend might be attributed to seasonal flu patterns, Stienecker agrees. But he also agrees with a finding by the Indiana Department of Health, which characterized flu this season as “minimal” in its latest weekly reports in December.

A key piece of evidence: Stienecker says he normally would have prescribed medication to patients to treat the flu by now. “I haven't had to prescribe it this year,” he said.

The state's statistics show influenza-like illnesses at about 1% of the chief complaints by patients going to emergency rooms or urgent-care clinics. At the same time of year in 2019, flu comprised about 5%.

In the state health department's District 3 in northeast Indiana, including Allen County and surrounding counties, the percentage stands at less than half of 1%, although the most recent figure, 0.48%, crept closer to that mark.

The state reports only three deaths of Hoosiers from flu this season – despite loosened rules for classifying such deaths.

Selected statewide data gatherers, from what's known as the Sentinel Surveillance System, have reported 429 flu cases. Of those,121, are in people age 25 to 49. Those age 50 to 64 accounted for 86 cases and those 65 and older 80 cases.

Flu vaccination may have damped the disease, health experts believe. But the impact of flu vaccines, which are readily available through pharmacies and clinics, is difficult to know, they said.

Annual vaccinations are tracked at the federal level, but reports lag by several months, said Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the Allen County Health Department. County health officials “don't have data on flu vaccinations,” she said.

Typically, about half of people get vaccinated against the flu, she said, noting flu cases are not reportable to the county health department. Despite the low numbers, Stienecker said, it remains important to get a flu shot – especially in the era of COVID-19.

Recently, he said, studies found people who got a flu shot and contracted COVID-19 were less likely to die and had a lesser chance of severe disease requiring intensive care.

The reason is not that the flu vaccine is effective against the COVID-19 virus, he said. Instead, “it appears to activate the immune system to make it more vigilant” against other invaders, Stienecker said.

Health officials say if patients get immunized against the flu, there is less chance hospitals will become overwhelmed if they get a crush of COVID-19 patients – what some are calling a “twin-demic.” The flu season typically peaks between mid-December and mid-March.

Stienecker said patients who have been immunized against the flu are more likely to get quick treatment for COVID-19 – including antibody treatment – because influenza can be ruled out.

The percentage of flu patients who need to be hospitalized in a typical season remains relatively low – between 5% and 8% of an emergency department's cases, state health department statistics show. Nonetheless, influenza killed more than 60,000 people in 2019-2020, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2017-18, flu was fatal to 336 Hoosiers in one of its worst seasons.

But that number is swamped by the 8,900 deaths of state residents from COVID-19.

Dr. April Morrison, an infectious diseases specialist with Lutheran Health Network, said the incidence of flu is well below the expected baseline – 10% of last year's influenza A cases and 25% of influenza B.

“All those things we're trying to do (against) COVID-19 are also good for flu,” she said.

She added her older patients this season seem more willing to get a flu vaccine, and so are younger patients who “might have wavered before” because they are caregivers or household members of older people.

Morrison stressed flu and COVID-19 are different diseases, although some symptoms overlap. She said COVID-19, like flu, affects the respiratory system.

But the characteristic spikes on the surface of the novel coronavirus, she said, also can attach to other cells in the body. So, COVID-19 can affect the heart, brain, kidneys and nervous system and cause blood clots.

Long-term effects of the virus have been reported but are still being investigated, she added.

Patients who suspect COVID-19 or influenza should contact their doctor promptly, she urged.

The bottom line, Stienecker said, is that COVID-19 precautions work in more than one way. “They work against COVID-19, and they work against influenza,” he said.

