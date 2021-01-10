Exhibit showcases ancient ball game

For those who've never heard of Tiki Bowl, or the ancient Hawaiian bowling game Ulu Maika, now's your chance to pick up some knowledge.

The Tiki Bowl Play Garden will be open through April 4 at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in downtown Fort Wayne. Sponsored by PNC Bank, there are a half-dozen greens where participants can give a ball a soft kick in the hopes it will land in a goal marked by three or four sticks.

People trying it out on Saturday, the first day of the interactive exhibit, compared the game to croquet, soccer and putt-putt golf. A hard kick would most likely land the ball in nearby greens such as birds of paradise, kalanchoe and hibiscus bushes on the verge of blooming.

The Freimuth family of Fort Wayne enjoyed the new exhibit, especially as the sun was shining through the roof.

Isabella Freimuth, 17, took the ball and ran with it, so to speak. “I'm kind of messing with it,” Isabella said. Brother Isaiah, 15, walked with parents Andy and Jennifer Freimuth, following signs to places like Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, Easter Island and New Zealand.

The educational part of the exhibit tracks the Great Polynesian Migration from Taiwan to Hawaii over thousands of years, according to a release from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

A small replica of one of the giant heads on Easter Island is tucked into the greenery. A visual of the tiki, or first man carved from greenstone, is worn as a necklace by the Maori in New Zealand to remember their ancestors.

A bark cloth or tapa from Tonga hangs on a rail. Tapa is made from the inner bark of the paper mulberry, a flowering plant.

“Village women gather along a wood anvil to pound layers of thin sheets into a long narrow cloth. Dyed and decorated, it is a valued gift for clothing or warmth,” a stand sign explains.

Lucinda Miller, supervisor of business development, said Saturday that staff brainstorm to come up with these special exhibits. The next one is entitled “Color in Motion – Butterflies” and opens April 10.

Laura Robinson from Bryan, Ohio, brought her son Mason, 7, fiancé Logan Riehle and friend Dustin Swank to the conservatory to get out of the house.

“I said, 'Let's go to the Conservatory and see what they have,'” said Robinson, who is a plant collector. Although Mason was too shy to talk about playing Ulu Maika, Riehle and Swank were enjoying the conservatory as first-time visitors.

“It's a nice place,” Riehle said. “It gives me a Hawaiian feeling.”

Swank said he's always been into gardening and enjoyed seeing some of the same plants that Robinson had collected on display.

More information on exhibits, hours and fees can be found at the conservatory's website, at www.botanicalconservatory.org.

