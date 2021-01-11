2020 a record for Fantasy of Lights

Fantasy of Lights organizers knew the 2020 season was a record-breaker even before the last vehicle drove through the 2-mile route on New Year's Eve.

The holiday attraction's popularity surpassed the 23,300-vehicle high set in 2018 days before Christmas, and after-Christmas crowds pushed the season's attendance to 31,523 vehicles, Blue Jacket Inc. said.

That's about 35% more cars than in 2018.

Blue Jacket responded to long lines by opening the event 30 minutes early beginning mid-December, and opened even earlier many other nights to alleviate traffic on neighboring streets, according to a news release. Some visitors waited in line over two hours.

“We took so many risks through this event as an organization this year,” said Brad Saleik, Blue Jacket marketing director, in a statement. “But we felt led to do so as a way to give back to so many who were hurting and tired, as our way of saying 'Thank you' in the only way we could. And we firmly believe it was the spark that started the outpouring of an unprecedented 2020 event.”

Over 20,000 of the estimated 158,000 visitors toured the lights at Franke Park for free or at reduced prices, the release said.

Typically $10 per car, admission was free on certain nights for people including teachers, first responders and nursing home residents. Blue Jacket also offered two “pay what you want” nights.

Many families paid for the car behind them, which sometimes led to others to do the same, the release said.

Along with starting the season two weeks early, Fantasy of Lights offered a new feature – an open-air Christmas market with food and craft vendors, more lights and displays, and a 30-foot-by-120-foot tent focused on Santa. The market attracted about 6,000 visitors over nine nights, the release said.

“To say this was Christmas spirit on full display might be the understatement of the decade,” Tony Hudson, Blue Jacket executive director and founder, said in a statement. “The funds raised from this year's attendance will go such a long way in helping those who come to us to gain and maintain employment. But it was what we saw with our patrons' generous spirit, kindness and excitement to attend our inaugural market that leaves an impression.”

asloboda@jg.net