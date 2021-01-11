Black Chamber is 'truly diverse,' its new president says

People who care about diversity and inclusion in Fort Wayne should not let the name of the Black Chamber of Commerce deter them from getting involved, the group's new president told the Fort Wayne Rotary Club Monday.

Clifford Clarke, a former information technology director at Ivy Tech, said the organization is "truly diverse" and not just for Black businesses after laying out its array of programs and services.

He said the organization works with disadvantaged businesses and individuals regardless of race and is seeking new members from any part of the Fort Wayne community.

His remarks came during Rotary's weekly lunch meeting, held remotely using Zoom.

Among the initiatives of the chamber are skilled labor training for the construction industry and advocacy for Black contractors, a directory of Black-owned businesses and a survey to determine how people shop such businesses. Other initiatives include a new website and partnerships with several other community organizations to address issues the Black community faces.

