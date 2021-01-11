County sees spike in COVID cases, no deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases spiked Sunday in Allen County as the region added more than 1,000 diagnoses to the statewide tally.

Another 479 Allen County residents have tested positive for the respiratory illness, the Allen County Department of Health said following a week in which new case counts ranged from 134 on Jan. 3 to 298 on Thursday.

The number of new local cases hasn't exceeded 400 since at least Dec. 20.

Allen County now has 30,693 coronavirus cases, the health department said.

Kosciusko County also reported a triple-digit increase – 229 cases, bringing its total to 7,616 cases, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Collectively, the 11-county region had 1,058 new COVID-19 cases, but none of the counties reported new deaths.

Allen County's death toll remained at 512, local health officials said.

Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 5,127 more Hoosiers have been infected by the coronavirus for a total of 563,653 people known to have the virus.

Eighteen more Hoosiers died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,613, the state agency said.

Allen County statistics might not always immediately match counts provided by the state because of reporting delays.

More than 2.7 million Indiana residents have been tested for the coronavirus, some repeatedly, for a total 6.1 million tests conducted statewide, the state health department said.

Testing site information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Go to https://ourshot.in.gov to make a vaccination appointment.

People age 80 and older are eligible, along with health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities.

