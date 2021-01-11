New Haven fire station getting $1 million upgrade

New Haven's fire station is getting a nearly $1-million upgrade that will facilitate the area's response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Officials broke ground this morning for a 2,600-square-foot expansion of the New Haven-Adams Township fire station on Hartzell Road. The building addition will include a covered drive-through bay that could be used to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and/or testing and an indoor flex space.

Republican Mayor Steve McMichael said the flex space could be used as an office for health officials, a warming and cooling center for the community, a community meeting room, a training room, and a command center and shelter in case of a natural disaster.

"This is a big deal for not only New Haven, but all of eastern Allen County and also parts of Fort Wayne," he said.

Plans call for the project to be completed in April or early May, McMichael said.

