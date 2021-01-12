Developer asks to delay hearing

A proposed apartment complex for 3515 W. State Blvd. will have its public hearing officially delayed for 60 days during a 3 p.m. meeting Wednesday of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The applicant proposing West State Apartments requested the delay, which will likely be granted, said Kim Bowman, executive director of the Department of Planning Services.

She said the applicant cited a desire to meet again with area residents and possibly redesign the complex.

The proposal calls for six buildings on 7.78 acres south of the Church of the Nazarene. The developers want to build 48 two-bedroom units, each from 1,100 to 1,300 square feet, according to the application from Neuhaus Properties LLC, Fort Wayne.

State corporation records list Martin J. Henry as that company's CEO and registered agent. He lists addresses in Syracuse and Fort Wayne and is affiliated with Upstate Metals Recycling in Fort Wayne. He is a brother of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

The planning services office has received several letters of opposition to the development. Opponents cite incompatibility of multifamily housing with nearby single-family residential neighborhoods, including Log Cabin Park.

The development “will potentially lower the property values of the existing community,” wrote residents Matt and Bonnie Moeller.

Opponents also cite concerns about increased traffic and destruction of an existing wetlands and woodland wildlife habitat.

Bowman said the delay was also partially a result of closing Citizens Square for an additional week. She said social distancing for the public hearing would be difficult to arrange if many residents attended to comment on each of multiple projects scheduled for discussion.

The apartments' developer is seeking rezoning from single-family residential to multiple-family residential and approval of a primary development plan.

The application says the site would be developed in two phases. Two existing buildings on the site would be renovated. The property also contains a pond.

A time and place for the rescheduled hearing will be announced. Other projects on the public hearing agenda are scheduled for a vote during a business meeting following the public hearing instead of at a later meeting.

