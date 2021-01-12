Holcomb sworn in for 2nd term

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb looked to the future during his second inaugural speech Monday in a minimalist, private ceremony.

“We are not where we need to be. But we are steadily clawing our way back,” he said. “My fellow Hoosiers, I will not minimize the challenges we still face emerging from this pandemic: sustaining our recovery, continuing to strengthen our state and extending opportunity to all Hoosiers. That is the work before us. But I remain convinced that, for Indiana, the future is now.”

Only about 50 people attended. when normally gubernatorial inaugurations draw thousands. Among those attending Monday were family, legislative leaders, other statewide officeholders and administration officials.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as well as new Attorney General Todd Rokita also took their oaths, given by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush.

Holcomb wore his signature cowboy boots and suit. Wife Janet Holcomb attended, but miniature schnauzer Henry stayed home.

Holcomb took the oath on a Bible that he received from his maternal grandmother. He chose it as a tie between the future and the past.

Everyone sat socially distanced and wore masks. Holcomb and his staff had special inaugural masks made by the Indiana Department of Correction.

Holcomb said he will remain laser-focused on bringing Indiana out of the pandemic but also noted that progress has always been made during times of historic tumult.

Crouch said she and Holcomb will focus on empowering individuals and businesses, including removing obstacles.

“Each day is a gift,” she said, challenging everyone not to waste a minute while working to build a better Indiana.

Rokita focused his speech on liberty and individual responsibilities.

“Today I reiterate my commitment to promoting liberty in all ways,” he said. “But preserving our liberty requires more than speeches and promises. It demands real, on-the-ground work and attention – from all of us. In my administration, you can expect our team to put liberty in action every single day.”

He used examples of Second Amendment freedom, protecting life, supporting law enforcement and freedom to peaceably assemble and go to church. The comments seemed aimed at government orders curbing activities during the pandemic.

