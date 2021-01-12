Man charged with murder in trailer stabbing

The Allen County coroner's office Monday identified the man who died in a weekend stabbing on Wells Street, and the alleged killer has been charged with murder.

Randolph D. Brazile, 38, was killed by multiple stab wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, the first in Allen County this year.

About 3:12 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a fight in the 1000 block of Wells Street. Upon arrival, they found the wounded Brazile in the rear of a semitrailer. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Arthur Reeves, 32, in connection with the incident. He was charged with murder.

According to court documents, officers found Reeves and Brazile in a small compartment inside the trailer “approximately large enough to hold two standard-size shipping containers.” When officers arrived, they found Brazile lying against the door, bleeding and unresponsive.

Court documents allege that Reeves, 32, admitted to stabbing Brazile. Police say he told investigators that he met Brazile at a nearby warming hut and that Brazile had asked Reeves to accompany him to the trailer compartment. Once there, Reeves said, the pair got high, but once Brazile “pulled more drugs and a spoon out of his sock, he got scared.”

Police say Reeves told investigators he turned away from Brazile and drew his knife while using his body to hide his actions. He said he believed he stabbed Brazile five or six times in what police described “an unprovoked surprise attack.”

“During this attack, (Reeves) admitted that he was also kicking (Brazile) but indicated that (Brazile) never hit him back during the attack,” court documents state.

Reeves also said he tried to flee the scene but was unable to open the door to the trailer's compartment. When he was unable to escape, Reeves said he assumed he was locked in and called 911 to ask for help. Police say Reeves was one of two callers who reported the incident.

“This door was not actually locked because officers were able to quickly open it after their arrival on the scene,” court documents state.

dgong@jg.net