Protesters back ousting Trump

As dusk fell across downtown Monday and temperatures dropped to an icy 25 degrees, a small group of Fort Wayne residents outside the Allen County Courthouse encouraged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and remove President Donald Trump from office less than two weeks before his term is set to expire.

Edith Kenna, a local therapist and social worker, said she decided to plan the event in response to Wednesday's deadly riot, during which a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington, temporarily halting Congress' confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win.

On top of the hardships people are facing, including the pandemic, food and housing insecurity, and racial issues, Kenna said, Americans find themselves in “a using, abusing relationship with our president.”

“The president of the United States is either deluding himself or is delusional, refuses to concede, instilling and encouraging hatred and division,” she said. “That is not right. This is our president.”

The result, Kenna said, was Trump encouraging sedition in Washington last week. She compared it to Weimar Germany's infamous Beer Hall Putsch in 1923.

“The president of the United States is using and abusing the people of the United States and democracy, and I have had it,” she said. “I am encouraging people not to be cowed by this. This is when you stand up. Nobody's going to save us from this but us.”

The 25th Amendment states that the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet may remove a sitting president from office if the president is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” If the 25th Amendment were invoked, Pence would immediately become the acting president.

In recent days, however, Pence has reportedly been unwilling to invoke the amendment. House Republicans blocked a Democratic-led congressional resolution calling for Pence to put the process in motion. The Democrats then introduced articles of impeachment.

If impeachment is approved by the full House membership, Trump would become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

It's important, Kenna said, for Hoosiers to condemn last Wednesday's events and put pressure on Pence, a fellow Hoosier, to remove Trump from office.

“Mike Pence did do the right thing by certifying the Electoral College, and they hung a noose and threatened to kill him,” she said.

Fort Wayne resident Phil Patterson said he attended Monday's rally because he is shocked and troubled by the “deep authoritarian plunge” he sees occurring in American society.

It was Patterson's hope to appeal to Pence to “do what history demands” and support a peaceful transfer of power by invoking the 25th Amendment to “remove a president of the United States that's become a threat” to the country and the world.

Patterson said although Fort Wayne is a long way from the nation's capital, it's important to remind people that politics doesn't have to be divisive and “crazy.”

“I am hoping that somehow this becomes one of those transformational moments in history where we all decided to back away from the crazy and decide to be civilized,” he said.

dgong@jg.net