4-county police chase results in 2 arrests

Two people were arrested Tuesday following a multicounty pursuit, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

About 3 p.m., state troopers tried to stop a black Toyota Camry occupied by a woman, identified as Angela C. Rogers, 37, of Rochester, who had an active felony arrest warrant from Fulton County, the release said. Also inside the vehicle was a man police classified as a serious violent felon who was in possession of a handgun and assault rifle.

The man, who was driving, was identified as Ricky A. Johnson, 40, of Warsaw.

Police said that when officers attempted to stop Johnson in the area of Indiana 13 near Syracuse, he fled, heading north into Elkhart County and using several county roads to get to the Lake Wawasee area.

Once the vehicle entered Noble County, the chase continued south on U.S. 33 toward Churubusco reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, police said. Pursuing officers allege they saw the occupants throwing bags of items out the windows along the way, including a handgun recovered by police.

The chase eventually turned east onto Indiana 204 into DeKalb County. A deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office used stop sticks to deflate at least one of the car's tires, the news release said.

Shortly after, Johnson ran off the road and through a fence behind the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum property before reentering the road heading south on Tonkel Road.

Police said the tire damage eventually ended the chase on Tonkel Road in Allen County, just south of Hollopeter Road, when the car ran off the road into a ditch, causing Johnson to lose control of the vehicle, which overturned onto its side.

Johnson was arrested at the scene, as was Rogers. A third occupant was found trapped in the wreckage and officers were able to flip the car onto its wheels and remove that person from the vehicle. That person was later released from custody without charges.

Johnson was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon and reckless driving.

Rogers was arrested on the Fulton County warrant. She was also charged with syringe possession.

After they were released from a hospital, Johnson and Rogers were transported to the Kosciusko County Jail.

