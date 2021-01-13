City official wins state award

George Guy, executive director of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, was one of several people to receive a statewide award as part of the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration which will take place today. Guy received the Civil Rights Champion Award.

The celebration, which is hosted by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission, will be online beginning at noon. Registration is through eventbrite.com. Other award winners are Tamika Catchings, vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Indiana Fever, Freedom Award; Robin E. Winston, Winston/Terrell Group in Indianapolis, Chairman's Award; and Shirley Weatherly, community activist in Anderson, Trailblazer Award.