Wednesday, January 13, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Jan 13
VAN BUREN STREET
Closed at the bridge over the St. Marys River through early August.
ARCOLA ROAD
Closed between O'Day and Yellow River roads 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
MORGAN ROAD
Closed between Hoffman and Monroeville roads through Friday.
ST. JOSEPH BOULEVARD
Closed from State Boulevard to Tennessee Avenue through Jan. 20.
