Road restrictions for Jan 13

VAN BUREN STREET

Closed at the bridge over the St. Marys River through early August.

ARCOLA ROAD

Closed between O'Day and Yellow River roads 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

MORGAN ROAD

Closed between Hoffman and Monroeville roads through Friday.

ST. JOSEPH BOULEVARD

Closed from State Boulevard to Tennessee Avenue through Jan. 20.