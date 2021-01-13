The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, January 13, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Jan 13

    VAN BUREN STREET

    Closed at the bridge over the St. Marys River through early August.

    ARCOLA ROAD

    Closed between O'Day and Yellow River roads 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

    MORGAN ROAD

    Closed between Hoffman and Monroeville roads through Friday.

    ST. JOSEPH BOULEVARD

    Closed from State Boulevard to Tennessee Avenue through Jan. 20.

