Headwaters Junction plan advances

A plan for a phase of Headwaters Junction attraction on the north side of the St. Mary's River in Fort Wayne is chugging ahead with approvals from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The railroad history nonprofit organization will be allowed to move the restored 19th-century Craigville Depot and a refurbished former military hospital rail car from the 1950s to a parking lot east of Fort Wayne Outfitters.

The outdoor recreation business focuses on boating and cycling and stands along the river at 1004 Cass St., just east of Wells Street. The business's owners, Tim and Cara Hall, are selling some of the rarely used land in their parking lot to further Headwaters Junction's progress.

Besides the depot and rail car, Headwaters Junction also includes a gazebo and parking area in the property's plans. The buildings will be on the east side of the site, in a plaza-like area. The depot is planned as a visitors center and gift shop.

The rail car will be placed on a short section of track and is being outfitted as an old-time club car to be used as a small event center for parties, Don Steininger, long-time Fort Wayne developer and Headwaters Junction president, told the plan commission Wednesday .

The commission gave approval for a primary development plan and a several-foot-waiver of setback standards to allow for the placement of buildings and the rail car.

The rail car could possibly be moved later on, depending on other plans for railroad attractions, but the depot's location likely will be permanent, Steininger said. Closing on the purchase of the real estate will probably not happen until fall, he said.

"We're looking forward to being part of riverfront Fort Wayne," Steininger added.

Plan commission member Judi Wire, who has a business on Wells Street, said she was pleased.

"We're very happy to have this happening on Wells Street. We're excited," she said.

