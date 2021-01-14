State prepared for any capitol protests

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has no direct knowledge of planned protests at the Statehouse in the coming days, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state will be prepared to maintain law and order.

“It will be all hands on deck, I can assure you,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said.

An FBI warning this week said armed protests could happen in state capitols around the nation starting Friday and through the Wednesday presidential inauguration.

But no specific information on Indiana protests has been discovered.

Holcomb said Indiana didn't have some of the election issues other states had but if protests occur they will ensure a “peaceful expression of opinion.”

Carter said state police have a strong relationship with the Indiana National Guard and have had meetings already with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Holcomb said more than 600 Indiana National Guardsmen are going to Washington, D.C., for security duties but that won't impact the ability to keep the Statehouse safe.

The governor also was asked about his opinion on the impeachment process. President Donald Trump was impeached for his role in the violent siege at the capitol.

“I'm focused on the homefront,” Holcomb said – noting a global pandemic is still going on.

He said he is not running for federal office and not “to hold your breath” waiting for his opinion on the matter.

“My plate is full and any other governor in the country ought to be focused on their job,” Holcomb said.

