Coliseum expecting negative cash flow in 2021

Fifteen days into a new year, Memorial Coliseum officials know the venue will likely lose money – again.

That's what Randy Brown, executive vice president and general manager, told the Allen County commissioners during this morning's weekly meeting.

Brown said the facility already has had 2021 cancellations because of the ongoing pandemic. They include the annual Shrine Circus, the RV show, the boat show and the Vera Bradley sale, he said.

"I can already assure you that this will not be a positive cash flow year," he told the commissioners.

If the loss materializes, it will be only the second time in the venue's nearly 70-year history that it has not been in the black. The first time was last year, when a $3.2-million loss was registered.

That loss was less than the predicted $3.5 to $6 million, but the venue had to ask the county for additional funds.

But the facility has not been sitting idle, Brown pointed out.

The Coliseum served the county as an early voting and office site for the socially-distanced 2020 general election and now its conference center has morphed into a COVID-19 vaccination site for the Allen County Department of Health.

Brown said the vaccination site, which this week expanded to allow scheduled appointments for those 70 and older and first responders, is likely to be open through early June.

rsalter@jg.net