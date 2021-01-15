Hines to deliver keynote at MLK ceremony

A Fort Wayne City Council member will be the keynote speaker next month at a Manchester University ceremony honoring Martin Luther King Jr., university officials announced Thursday.

Councilman Glynn Hines, a 1973 Manchester University graduate, will speak during the Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance and Rededication Ceremony at 7 p.m. Feb. 4, marking 53 years since King delivered an address titled “The Future of Integration,” at the North Manchester campus.

“I am honored that they selected me to come back (and speak),” Hines said in an interview Thursday.

That speech was King's last at a college campus before his assassination in 1968.

Hines is expected to speak about experiencing racial tension as a Black student in the 1960s and '70s and how efforts to establish an AAFRO House changed his experience as a Manchester student.

AAFRO stands for Afro-Americans Forming Rightful Objectives. Today, the Jean Childs Young Intercultural Center performs AFFRO House's role.

Hines' speech will be titled “Rightful Objectives: 50 Years of Black Student Organizing at Manchester.” The event will be livestreamed on the university's Facebook page.

Hines said he is also calling the speech “Hines Sight,” because it will focus on his personal perspective as a Black man who grew up in Fort Wayne during that time.

He noted that in the late 1960s and early 1970s, America was in the midst of a reckoning with racial issues, human rights, voting rights and civil rights – issues that are still prevalent in 2021.

“It's almost like history is repeating itself,” he said.

“Manchester is deeply rooted in the peace and justice tradition,” University President Dave McFadden said. “In addition to peace studies, which teaches students the roots of conflict and the ways of conflict resolution, we recently added poverty studies to our curriculum. It is one more way that we encourage students to live with compassion and to understand the struggles of others more deeply.”

