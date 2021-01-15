Project near airport passes amid objection

A resident dismayed that industrial development is chipping away at a rural agricultural area near Fort Wayne International Airport made an impassioned plea Thursday during a meeting of the Allen County Plan Commission – and won a concession from the developer.

Resident Kimberly Elam spoke out against a plan from HBC Development Corp., Fort Wayne, to rezone 63.15 acres at the northwest corner of Smith and Dalman roads in Wayne Township from single-family residential to general industrial for the construction of industrial shell buildings.

Shell buildings are built with unfinished interiors and without a specific user in mind.

Elam, a veteran who lives just northeast of the proposed project, said the zoning change was too drastic.

“This is not fair,” she said. “I1 (limited industrial), I'm OK, but I2? Are you kidding me? We are being impeded upon (from all sides). ... They say, 'We're running out of room.' But they don't have to put (this) on top of residents.”

The site of the proposed rezoning is near recent industrial development, including the sprawling Amazon distribution hub, which also has drawn ire from nearby residents for changing the character of the area.

HBC's representative, Jon Bomberger, a Fort Wayne attorney, said the project was a natural extension of Airport Business Park.

He said the proposed zoning would allow one, two or three shell buildings on the site and provide flexibility for marketing them to a variety of companies.

The development would provide jobs and other economic development benefits and is in an ideal location because of its proximity to interstates and the airport, he said.

Rob Young, vice president of business development for Hagerman Group in Fort Wayne, said the builder has had success with similar buildings nearby. The proposed buildings are 140,000 to 150,000 square feet and fill an unserved niche in the area's market, he said.

But Elam said residents who have lived peacefully in the area for decades now endure 24-hour-a-day noise, bright lights and heavy truck traffic on rural roads not designed for it.

She also took issue with the lack of information about how the proposed buildings might be used. The developer said that would be determined later. “I want to discuss it now,” she said.

A second resident, Brad Manes, also spoke in opposition, saying he was “very disappointed” with the activity and lighting at a new Old Dominion freight line building on Aviation Drive.

The plan commissioners decided to approve the HBC proposal but had the developers agree to limit the uses in a written commitment and work with residents.

“I would say we have an excellent record in resolving issues,” Young said.

rsalter@jg.net