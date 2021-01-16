Coliseum foresees cash flow hit in '21

Fifteen days into a new year, Memorial Coliseum officials know the venue will likely lose money – again.

That's what Randy Brown, executive vice president and general manager, told the Allen County commissioners during Friday morning's weekly meeting.

Brown said the facility already has had 2021 cancellations because of the ongoing pandemic. The canceled shows include the annual Shrine Circus, the RV show, the boat show and the Vera Bradley sale, he said.

“I can already assure you that this will not be a positive cash flow year,” he told the commissioners.

If the loss materializes, it will be only the second time in the venue's nearly 70-year history that it has not been in the black. The first time was last year, when a $3.2 million loss was registered.

That loss was less than the predicted $3.5 million to $6 million, but the venue had to ask the county for additional funds.

But the facility has not been sitting idle, Brown said.

The Coliseum served the county as an early voting and office site for the socially distanced 2020 general election and now its conference center has morphed into a COVID-19 vaccination site for the Allen County Department of Health.

Brown said the vaccination site, which this week expanded to allow scheduled appointments for those 70 and older and first responders, is likely to be open through early June.

Staff members also are working to secure other bookings, including a possible return of the parking lot concerts pioneered last summer and sports tournaments, Brown said.

The Komets plan a reduced hockey season with an allowed attendance of about 2,600, he said. This weekend will feature the MLK Challenge volleyball tournament, with 250 teams that will play in “waves” at the Coliseum, Grand Wayne Center and SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse to comply with crowd limits, Brown said.

“Wouldn't you know it, during a pandemic, this is their best tournament ever” in terms of participation, Brown said.

Brown also told commissioners the Coliseum has received a pandemic-prompted Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation from the International Safety Standards Association in Northbrook, Illinois.

“This is a very high level of certification having to do with cleaning and sanitization safety standards. We are the first venue in the state of Indiana to achieve this certification,” Brown said.

He said the staff has been working on the certification for four months to assure patrons' health.

“I couldn't be more proud of our team,” he said. “This submission document was over 100 pages long.”

In other pandemic-related business, the commissioners voted to allow county employees to carry over unused emergency COVID-19 sick leave from 2020 until the end of June. The emergency leave would also be extended to those hired this year.

