State virus deaths approaching 8,900

An additional 4,744 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing and 42 more residents have died, state health officials said Friday.

Those numbers bring the state's totals to 583,160 COVID-19 cases and 8,872 deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

In Allen County, 230 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The county's death toll remained at 539 as no new deaths were reported.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported. The county has seen a total of 72 deaths.

To date, 2,806,743 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,792,291 Thursday.

A total of 6,328,023 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.