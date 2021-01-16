Saturday, January 16, 2021 1:00 am
State virus deaths approaching 8,900
Journal Gazette
An additional 4,744 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing and 42 more residents have died, state health officials said Friday.
Those numbers bring the state's totals to 583,160 COVID-19 cases and 8,872 deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
In Allen County, 230 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The county's death toll remained at 539 as no new deaths were reported.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported. The county has seen a total of 72 deaths.
To date, 2,806,743 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,792,291 Thursday.
A total of 6,328,023 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
New cases
Adams: 19
Allen: 230
DeKalb: 20
Huntington: 24
Kosciusko: 42 (2 deaths)
LaGrange: 7
Noble: 26 (1)
Steuben: 20
Wabash: 39
Wells: 14
Whitley: 26 (1)
Sources: Indiana State Department of Health, Allen County Department of Health, DeKalb County Health Department
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story