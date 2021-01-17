East Allen considers new fire territory

Faced with a rising number of calls and slumping volunteer help, several fire departments in east Allen County have proposed banding together in a new fire territory that would also have the power to assess new taxes to fund their services.

The new Woodburn-New Haven Fire and EMS Protection Territory would provide service in the cities of New Haven and Woodburn and in Adams, Jefferson, Maumee and Milan townships, according to a legal notice announcing several public hearings to discuss the proposal.

Ryan Girardot, assistant chief Woodburn Fire & EMS, said the new territory would ease staffing and budgetary crunches.

“One of the major issues is staffing levels and volunteerism,” he said.

“The other is we are maxed out. We have enough to pay two guys and keep the lights on and do limited maintenance on the trucks, but if we have anything big go down, we're going to be hurting for sure.”

New Haven-Adams Township and Woodburn already provide various types of fire and emergency services and backup for the other three townships under contracts and mutual-aid agreements, Girardot said.

The new fire territory would allow a uniform tax rate across the territory's geography, beginning with taxes payable in 2022. The amount would be about the same as currently paid in some municipalities, but higher in others, according to the legal notice.

The fire departments estimate a nearly $6 million budget for 2022, a $5.41 million budget for 2023 and a $5.6 million budget for 2024.

Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan said the fire departments have some cash on hand for startup costs but have included those costs in the first year's budget. The proposed payment amounts are 40.6 cents per $100 of a property's assessed value for 2022 and 36.3 cents for 2023 and 2024.

The amounts are about the same as what New Haven residents currently pay, but are much more than what some of the townships' residents pay, Jordan said.

Some townships, including Maumee and Milan, pay about a nickel per $100 of assessed value because their tax rate was established decades ago.

The new tax rates amount to about $400 a year for a property valued at $100,000 in the first year and about $360 a year in subsequent years, Jordan said.

Girardot said the need for fire volunteers stems from several factors.

First, he said, fewer people who live in Woodburn work in Woodburn, and it may take them much longer to respond to a call even if the situation requires urgency.

Second, fires are unpredictable and volunteers might be called out at times that interrupt sleep, work and family life.

Third, fire and emergency service work requires much more training these days, Giradot said, adding it might be a year before someone interested in serving can be placed on a crew.

Plus, he said, east Allen County is experiencing growth in residents and industries, placing more demands on fire service.

The New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department is one that is responding to those demands. The department last week broke ground on an expansion of its fire station.

The department is using federal COVID-19 money to pay for part of the expansion, said New Haven Fire Chief Joshua Hale, because the station again would offer itself to state health officials for COVID-related uses.

Giradot said the Woodburn department is planning to expand to offer paramedic service.

Three public hearings will take place between Thursday and March 1.

After the final hearing, each of the municipalities' council or township boards must vote on the proposal and related ordinances.

Residents from any municipality can attend any hearing.

Jordan said forming the new fire territory is not a slam dunk.

“It will not be without controversy,” he said, because the fire tax tends to fly under the radar.

“This may be the first time some people see it,” he said.

