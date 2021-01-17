Girl's wish for camper comes true

HUNTINGTON – Sadie Lentz sat on the steps of a new camper outside her Huntington home Saturday afternoon, grinning as she waved to a parade of cars adorned in balloons and encouraging signs.

As they rolled by, car doors opened and Sadie, 12, was awash in balloons, toys and other gifts from adoring friends and neighbors eager to brighten a little girl’s day. Sadie has a nervous system disorder that causes seizures, her father, Steven Lentz, said.

The shiny blue and white camper sitting outside the home Lentz shares with his wife, Sheila Lentz, and four daughters was a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Sadie, who loves the outdoors, had wished for a camper.

Saturday’s parade was meant to celebrate Sadie’s wish come true. Make-A-Wish normally holds a celebratory event when the gift is unveiled, but a rise in area COVID-19 cases prevented that.

The Hartup family knows Sadie from her school. They said they came Saturday to honor Sadie and celebrate with her. As their pickup truck passed Sadie’s camper, Katie Hartup, 16, gave the guest of honor a bunch of balloons.

Make-A-Wish presented the camper to Sadie last month, and the parade Saturday was a socially distant way to keep the party going.

As Sadie ran up the camper’s steps to play at the table inside, Lentz said the family hopes to take the camper and the family on a trip to Florida soon.

“It’s overwhelming. There’s not a whole lot of words that can explain the community that’s so wonderful,” Lentz said. “It’s been great.”

