Speakers tell of difficulties that lie ahead

Plymouth Congregational Church couldn't pack its downtown pews for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. service Sunday, but that didn't stop the event from happening.

Speakers and musicians instead honored and quoted King and other civil rights leaders, including the late Rosa Parks and the late John Lewis, in a 2-hour program that premiered on YouTube late afternoon.

The program, “Good Trouble: The Civil Rights Movement and the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” encompassed topics including Jim Crow laws, Black soldiers in the world wars and voter suppression.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Acknowledging the difficult work toward equality isn't over, Pastor Tim Lake of Union Baptist Church encouraged viewers to find strength from those who came before.

Remember the ancestors on plantations who refused to internalize the hate they faced daily as well as those who later led with marches, sit-ins and protest rallies, said Lake, who is Black.

The pastor also addressed the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Unlike its detractors, we know that it has always had the 'too' behind it, instead of an 'only,' as in, 'Black lives matter, too,' ” Lake said. “We remember that when Black lives are finally treated with dignity and respect, then all lives will finally matter.”

In the spirit of King, the Rev. Misty-Dawn Shelly spoke about the interconnectedness of humanity. Everyone is hurt when someone is marginalized, exploited or excluded, she said.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation minister said everyone has a role to play, but she recognized privilege might make it easy to look away.

“I must choose to engage rather than dismissing or affirming that feeling that maybe this, these acts of exclusion and exploitation have nothing to do with me,” Shelly said, noting she is white. “ ... This individualistic view is what warps and tears apart our society.”

Robert Nance, Plymouth's music director, hoped the words and music inspired the virtual audience to act.

“Now, more than ever – seriously folks, now more than ever – we Americans need to remember that we are all in this together,” Nance said. “One community, beautifully diverse, and ever striving for the better angels of our nature. May it be so for us all today and in the days ahead.”

