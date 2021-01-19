New redevelopment deputy named

Fort Wayne officials say they believe Jonathan Leist's 17 years of experience will lend itself well as the city's new deputy director for redevelopment.

Leist will fill the role previously held by Community Development Director Nancy Townsend. He begins work Feb. 2, city officials said in a news release last week.

Townsend was promoted last year after the retirement of Cindy Joyner, who previously held the community development director office.

“We look forward to having Jonathan on board,” Townsend said in a statement Friday. “His background and experience will help continue the important work of improving public infrastructure, job creation and placemaking that Mayor Tom Henry and the Redevelopment Commission desire.”

Leist is a graduate of Indiana State University, where he earned a master's degree in public administration. He also holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Indiana University.

Before coming to Fort Wayne, Leist had been town manager of Culver, a Marshall County town about 75 miles west of Fort Wayne, since 2015. He was also Huntington County's Solid Waste District director from 2003 to 2015.

Leist developed Huntington County's first-ever pharmaceutical waste collection program and helped bring $5 million in grant funding to Culver, the news release said. Leist also managed projects for Culver, which since 2016 have received $9 million in grants.

The South Bend Chamber of Commerce designated Leist as one of its “40 Under 40.” He has also received the Culver Chamber's Business Person of the Year award.

