Storage unit site, Aboite homes up to City Council

The City Council will consider rezoning for two projects that sparked opposition from neighbors during a public hearing of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

One plan would create a three-story self-storage building at the northwest corner of Coldwater and Till roads. The other, named Scott Road Estates in the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Scott Road, was described by opponents as more like rowhouses than estate-like residences.

The projects were considered during a combined public hearing and business meeting last week.

Hugh Johnston and Fort Wayne Storage LLC proposed rezoning from agricultural/low-intensity residential to general commercial for the 93,000-square-foot storage building. The building is proposed to have between 400 and 500 storage units.

The applicant has seven other storage facilities, including one at Spy Run Avenue and East State Boulevard, but the design of this building is different, plan commission members were told Wednesday.

The applicant compared the building's appearance to the multistory Mike Thomas Real Estate building to the south and the Waterstone offices to the east. It would not have the typical garage door frontages, according to plans on file with the planning services department.

Residents from the Fallen Timbers and Stone Cove/Dawson's Creek developments said the zoning change was too drastic and the building too large for a corner lot with a ravine and a proposed trail.

They also said the business's 24-7 hours amounted to an incompatible high-intensity use that could generate more traffic and excess lighting.

The plan commission recommended approval, after having the applicants agree to limit other general commercial uses. About a dozen residents attended the hearing, and 17 opposed the project by mail.

The second project, proposed by Jim Mutton and JRM Realty LLC, would provide six lots for homes in Aboite Township. They are seeking rezoning from agricultural/low-intensity residential to single-family residential.

The homes would be accessed by a drive essentially parallel to Scott Road, with an entrance on Scott Road.

Residents objected to the lack of compatibility with other larger lots and homes nearby. They also questioned whether the homes were to be rentals and not owner-occupied – something they said could lower property values.

Some also said they would lose the views and privacy of their homes.

The applicant countered that the homes were not being marketed as rentals and would likely be priced at $275,000 and up.

The plan commission also recommended approval for the Scott Road project. A date for consideration by the City Council has not been set.

