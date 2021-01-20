A bicyclist is dead following a crash at the Lima Road overpass at Interstate 69, Fort Wayne police said.

At 8:44 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a crash in which initial reports suggested a vehicle had struck a person on a bicycle. Police say several callers reported the victim was still on the ground and unresponsive.

Officers found a man in the southbound lane suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics and Fort Wayne firefighters arrived, but the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

According to police, initial witness statements indicated the vehicle was traveling north on Lima Road in the inside lane. Witnesses told investigators the bicyclist was also going north, but in the far outside lane. The cyclist then crossed all lanes of traffic and stopped in the inside lane. The driver of the vehicle was not able to stop and struck the cyclist.

Police do not know why the victim, who was wearing dark clothing and riding a dark-colored bicycle, came across all lanes in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation. But it was not the last crash to happen at that spot Monday night.

At 11 p.m., a Fort Wayne police officer working on the investigation was sitting in his squad car, with emergency lights on, blocking one lane of northbound traffic when an SUV crashed into the rear of the squad car at a high rate of speed.

The collision pushed the officer’s car into another moving vehicle, while the SUV traveled down into a grassy area near the I-69 ramp. The drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no arrests made in the officer-involved crash as of Tuesday afternoon, police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said.

dgong@jg.net